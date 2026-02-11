Karan Johar files DEFAMATION suit against Carryminati, court orders YouTuber to refrain from...

Karan Johar filed suit against tech behemoths Google and Meta, as well as Nagar and his manager, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd, for defamation.

Karan Johar vs Carryminati: YouTuber Ajey Nagar, also known as CarryMinati, has been ordered by a city civil court to stop reposting defamatory, vulgar, and abusive content about filmmaker Karan Johar on social media. Pradeep Gandhy, Johar's lawyer, said that even though Nagar took down the videos, millions of people had already watched them. While requesting an ad interim ex-parte order, Gandhy claimed that unidentified individuals were creating reels from the content and sharing them on social media.

The filmmaker filed suit against tech behemoths Google and Meta, as well as Nagar and his manager, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd, for defamation. When Johar discovered multiple videos purportedly produced by the defendants, he went to the court.

He asserted that Nagar imitated his well-known talk show in these videos by depicting guests in a "unflattering" way.

Gandhy argued that in the YouTube videos, defendant number one (Nagar) made defamatory remarks. He maintained that the comments had to be removed right away because they were so offensive and obscene.

All of the defendants have been temporarily barred by the court from conducting interviews, uploading fresh videos, or reposting earlier work.

