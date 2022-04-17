In 2016, and had a bitter fallout over the box office clash between their respective films and . Ajay had shared on Twitter an audio clip of Kamaal R Khan who was heard confessing that he had taken a bribe from KJo to malign Ajay's film. had supported her husband and also expressed her shock on the matter, which further made a dent in Karan and Kajol's friendship. Years later, it seems like Karan has extended an olive branch to Ajay by giving a shoutout to his upcoming film Runway 34 on social media. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding bash: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and more – these INSIDE PICS will make you party hard

Sharing the trailer of Runway 34, Karan tweeted, "Breathtaking & thrilling – simply cannot wait for the exceptional ride #Runway34 will take everyone on! An intriguing edge of the seat story & the perfect summer film. All my love and luck to @SrBachchan @ajaydevgn, @Rakulpreet @bomanirani!!" To which, Ajay responded, "Hey @karanjohar, that's a really cool compliment. Thank you. I would like for you to see the film, when the first copy is out." Looking at their social media banter, it seems like Karan and Ajay have finally decided to bury the hatchet and let bygones be bygones to start afresh their friendship.

Hey @karanjohar, that’s a really cool compliment. Thank you. I would like for you to see the film, when the first copy is out ? https://t.co/fHNOncbgoi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 16, 2022

In his autobiography, Karan had expressed his sadness over everything that transpired during the box office clash and how it severely impacted his 25 years of friendship with Kajol. "She was the one who mattered to me but now it's over. I wouldn't like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she's killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I can't even say that I was hurt or pained by it. I just wanted to blank it out. When she reacted to the whole situation and put out a tweet saying, 'Shocked!' that's when I knew it was completely over for me," Karan had said.

Later in 2018, the trio came together on Koffee With Karan and since then, they have again rekindled their friendship, leaving behind the bitter memories.