Karan Johar and Farah Khan share one of the most cherished friendships in the Bollywood industry, and they are often seen engaging in friendly banter on social media. Whether it's Karan Johar teasing Farah about her fashion sense or Farah calling him out for his biased approach towards star kids, the duo never fail to entertain their fans. However, in a recent video uploaded by Karan Johar, it seems that all is not well between the best friends as Farah has accused Karan of ragging her. Check out the details below.

Karan Johar recently shared a video on his Instagram, where he started by poking fun at Farah Khan once again. In the video, Karan Johar mentions how he can't take his eyes off stunning visuals and then pans the camera towards Farah, stating that he is blown away by her fashion sense, which is surprisingly on point. The director of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani further adds that everything about Farah's look, be it the outfit, jewelry, shoes or the matching handbag, is fabulous, which is quite unusual. When Karan Johar asks Farah about the sudden change, she explains that she was fed up with his constant ragging about her clothing choices, and hence she had to undergo a makeover. Check out the video below.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan have been friends for a long time. Not many know that it was Karan who encouraged Farah to marry her now-husband Shirish Kunder. In a previous interview, Farah revealed that once when she was dating Shirish she went to Karan's house. At that time, Karan was an expert in tarot card reading, and Farah wanted to know about Shirish without revealing too much detail. After reading Farah's cards, Karan suggested that whoever she was dating at the time was the perfect choice for her to settle down with. Farah joked that, while she appreciated Karan for his significant contribution to her life, she sometimes blamed him when she and Shirish fights.