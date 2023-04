Karan Johar has become controversies favourite child. He has been on the radar ever since the word nepotism has been linked to him. He often gets slammed and accused of favouring the star kids. Recently, he rose to the news again for the wrong reason. A video of him talking about how he did not want Anushka Sharma to be in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi went viral. It was an old video in which he confessed that he wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's career as he recommended Aditya Chopra to not cast her in the film. He then went on to say that when he saw her work in Band Bajaa Baraat, he was proven wrong and he felt embarrassed that he would have ruined the graph of an exceptional talent like that of Anushka Sharma. But this old video once again put him in bad light. But amidst the backlash, Karan Johar has made a cryptic post. Also Read - Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal is pregnant? The couple sparks pregnancy rumours as they get spotted outside the clinic [Watch video]

reacts to the controversy?

On his Insta stories, he wrote a poem talking about accusations, lies and more. He wrote that he is not among those who would bow down to all the negativity around. His note read, "Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi." He further wrote that no matter how much one tries to slander him and show him in a bad light but he is not among those who would die. One wonders if Karan's cryptic post is a reply to all those slamming him for his words. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to join Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2? This is what we know

As the video went viral, many like , Apurva Asrani, and responded to KJo's claims about career. The Emegency actress reacted to the video saying, "Iss chacha choudhary ko bas yahi ek kaam hai (this uncle only does things like this)." Apurva Asrani said that it was a worthy point in raging insider-outside debate. The Kashmir Files director tweeted, "If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders."

Earlier, Karan Johar hit headlines after in a podcast revealed that she was looking for a way out of Bollywood she was being pushed in the corner. She mentioned that she had cut beef with some people in Bollywood and many pointed out that she was talking about Karan Johar.