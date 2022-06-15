Karan Johar gets emotional as he reveals his life's deepest regret, 'I don’t have a life partner'

When they say money can't buy you everything. It's true. Karan Johar is one of the richest man in the Industry and he can have whatever he can desire in life. But that's not true. The filmmaker got extremely emotional in his recent interaction and spoke about his life being incomplete and his regret is he doesn't have love in his life.

Life is incomplete without life partner says Karan Johar

He said this to Film Campanion,"I wish I'd focused on my personal life a little more. I don't think I have done that. As a parent, I feel very fulfilled today. And thank God I took that step, and I think I took that step five years too late. I wish I had done that even earlier. But I feel that in all this relationship building, producer building, studio building, I let myself take a back seat in my personal life."

He further added, "The bigger regret I have is that I didn't give that part of my life the importance that I think that it deserved at a certain point in time and now, I think it might be too late. I think it's perhaps too late for me to now find a life partner, and go to the mountains for a quiet holiday with or kind of have someone hold my hand at times. I think what a life partner does for you-- a parent, a child, can never fulfill that aspect. I think that is reserved for your soulmate, your life partner, your relationship, or romance, or whatever it might be... I don't have that. That's a vacant spot in my life and that's my deepest regret."