Karan Johar admires Shah Rukh Khan head to toe, and he is always forgiven for speaking a little bit extra about the superstar and going a mile ahead for him. He also openly shows his biasedness towards the Jawan star. Just a few hours ago, the filmmaker dropped a huge piece on Jawan and called him the emperor, and many users on the internet felt KJo went a little bit over the top, but here's King Khan's reply that proves why he is the most beloved superstar in the world.

Karan Johar shared his rave review for Jawan and hailed Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram account, which reads," OMFG!!!!! I am late to this party!!!! But what a party this is!!!! @atlee47 hits it out of the stadium… it's the kind of adrenalin rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects!!!! Was blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame!!!! How good was everyone !!! @sanyamalhotra_ @pillumani so so good! The entire ensemble! The gorgeous and fabulous @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant! ".

Talking about Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, his post further reds, "Was mesmerised by @deepikapadukone she bought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP and what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk … he is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can!!!!! He's the emperor and we bow down in admiration … if you haven't seen #jawan then you don't know what you're missing out on!!!!."

Shah Rukh Khan had the most humble reply to Karan Johar, and it is winning hearts. "Karan, thrilled u liked the film. & of course the trailer…...all the 'century' things u said. Ha ha. @atlee47 & his full team have genuinely catered to what the audience feels & thinks. Made them abandon everything & come & fall in love with themselves. Audience is the Emperor! Love U!!!"

The superstar is thanking each and every actor for watching Jawan and replying to their feedback about the film, but the cross-over between Jawan star Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun was just bang on. Shah Rukh Khan even revealed how Allu Arjun's Pushpa helped him bring the swag as he watched his film three times in a day. Can we wish to see both these superstars together in one frame? There was a strong buzz that Allu was supposed to make a cameo in Jawan, but nevertheless, it's never too late.