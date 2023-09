Ranbir Kapoor is one star whom people are always curious about. The scion of the Kapoor clan is known as one powerhouse performer. While he has delivered one great performance after another, Ranbir Kapoor has always been more in the news for his personal life. Whether it is his marriage with Alia Bhatt or his dating life, the focus on Ranbir Kapoor's personal life has been huge. While it was said that he has no PR, many refused to believe it given how he is always in the news. Karan Johar has now confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor indeed has no PR. The filmmaker did a long interview with Mid Day Hitlist. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor new movie Animal to follow Shah Rukh Khan's strategy for a Jawan like box office success

Karan Johar spills the beans on Ranbir Kapoor

Karan Johar said that Ranbir Kapoor is the most chilled out person. He said Ranbir Kapoor has spend hours on a movie set. He said he will not lose his temper even if you keep him waiting for 14 hours. Karan Johar said RK Junior only wants to know what is going on in the mind of his director when he is working on a film. He also confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor does not have a PR nor a manager. It seems the Kapoor lad keeps a date diary on his phone. It has all details like when he has to shoot, his off days, available dates and how much money he has received. Karan Johar said that Ranbir Kapoor is extremely self-sufficient in that regard.

Netizens troll Karan Johar for white-washing his image

Needless to say, Ranbir Kapoor made news after Alia Bhatt said that he did not like it when she wore lipstick. It seems he tells her to wipe it off. Many netizens on Reddit said that it looked like Karan Johar was busy whitewashing the image of the Brahmastra star. Others said that there have been instances when Ranbir Kapoor has lost his cool on the paparazzi. His fans said, "This is exactly what all his co stars and directors have been saying for more than a decade. No wonder people say he's amazing to work with."

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Animal. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who has called him the finest actor of Indian cinema. Animal is a mafia film on the lines of Godfather. The promos have generated a lot of curiosity all over.