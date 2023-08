Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut's war will be remembered in the history of Indian cinema, but it seems like they might end their war anytime soon. Like they say, nothing is permanent, and when we talk about Bollywood, it actually isn't. Recently, Karan spoke about Kangana's upcoming release and mentioned that he is excited to watch the political drama Emergency. In his interview with the Indian Express, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker was asked if he has any wish to make a political drama, and he immediately said that one political film is being made: " Emergency is being made, and I am excited to watch it." Emergency features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, where she plays the role of a former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, and the first look and teaser left many impressed. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, says women in 40s and 50s are the most beautiful

Karan Johar speaks positively about Kangana Ranaut's The Emergency and admits the industry fudges up box office numbers amid the Queen actress's allegations of the fake success of his latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Karan Johar was lately strongly lashed out by Kangana over creating a huge hype of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani success and even claimed how the biggies like them fabricate the box office numbers and announce a bad film also as a superhot. She was indirectly taking a dig at his RARKP release. Karan Johar was asked about the truth on the same and questioned if they forge box office reports, to which he admitted and said," We are all liars. We are all big fat liars". And exclaimed that the industry sometimes fudges up box office reports as well.

Watch the old video of Karan Johar shared by Kangana Ranaut where he soaks about fake box office numbers and more.

Well, all these statements of Karan Johar hint at a patch up between Kangana and him, but Kangana has been unpredictable, and even she cannot assure if she would like to end her enmity with KJo and star fresh.