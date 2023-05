Lately, is in a cryptic mood, and he has even been bashing upside down by going incognito. He has been targeting or expressing his anger towards the people who have been judgmental towards him. And amid this, Karan Johar's old video on speaking about has once again surfaced on the internet, where he is speaking about the nepotism and movie mafia tag on him by the Emergency actress. In his chat with Anupama Chopra, Karan mentions that this is the first time he is speaking about the allegations that Kangana made against him.

Lately, Karan Johar has been in a cryptic mood, and he has even been bashing upside down by going incognito. He has been targeting or expressing his anger towards the people who have been judgmental towards him. And amid this, Karan Johar's old video on speaking about Kangana Ranaut has once again surfaced on the internet, where he is speaking about the nepotism and movie mafia tag on him by the Emergency actress. In his chat with Anupama Chopra, Karan mentions that this is the first time he is speaking about the allegations that Kangana made against him.

Karan lashed out at Kangana and said that he can have his opinion about not working with her, but does that make him a movie mafia? After that, a lot of mudslinging has happened in public, where Kangana has alleged a lot of things against Karan for sabotaging a lot of outsiders' careers and influencing people to work with star kids, and KJo has maintained his dignified silence.