Karan Johar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the country. He gets a lot of hate for launching star kids and nepotism and even for his sexual orientation on social media. People keep discussing Karan Johar for these reasons all the time. Karan doesn't usually react to the trolls and has become immune to ignoring the keyboard warriors but once in a while, he gives a dose of their own medicine to them. That's what has happened even now. A trolled commented on Karan's post asking him to bring a bahu for his mother for time pass. And hence, Karan had to call the mentality out.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Karan Johar calls out troll who asked to get a bahu for his mom for time pass

The Koffee With Karan 8 host, Karan Johar, took to his social media handle and shared a screenshot of a comment by a troll that read, "bahu laa do maa ko time pass nahi hota hoga." Karan reacted to the comment saying that of all the nasty and vile comments and judgements that have come his way about his life and his preferences, such comments are the most offensive ones. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director went on to call out the regressive mentality of the individual who commented such a thing on his Instagram handle. Also Read - Salman Khan Birthday: Karan Johar teases fans about The Bull as he reveals the back story of the superstar coming on board for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar says that the label bahu comes with regressive baggage. He says that she (bahu) is an individual in her own right and can pass time however she likes personally or professionally. Addressing the comment directed towards his mother, Karan said that his mother is busy co-parenting his kids with him and that she does not need any time pass. Karan says that their lives are content with the love they share with each other. "Bringing in a bahu is not an option," he tells those who are concerned about his relationship status. He says that his children are blessed to have a force like a mother. He adds, "If I were to have a partner I would do so to fill my void and not anyone else's!" Also Read - Salman Khan birthday Exclusive: Get ready for the biggest announcement of the year

Watch this video of Karan Johar here:

Karan Johar will be next working with Salman Khan. They will be working together after 25 years.