Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan share an unbreakable bond today, and they themselves had never imagined that their relationship would last forever, as they are brothers for life the way it started. In his latest conversation, Karan Johar happened to reveal how his first meeting with the Jawan star was embarrassing. Karan Johar in his interview narrated, "I remember my first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. It was crazy because I remember I was an assistant for DDLJ. I told him, ‘Oh, you know you’re wearing Wrangler jeans. You should wear Levi’s jeans. They’ll just fit you better. He was stunned. I didn’t know what gave me that entitlement I had. And I said, ‘Oh you have an Adam’s apple, you must open your shirt 2-3 buttons.’ So, he just kept nodding, and then he said, ‘Will you give me a moment, can you call Adi (director Aditya Chopra) in?" Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan comes up with a master plan to repeat Jawan like box office success

Karan further added that how Shah Rukh Khan was not comfortable with the conversation and asked Aditya Chopra to join him and asked about Karan questioning who is he. "Yeh kaun hai? Kahan se aaye? Aur yeh mere Adam’s apple ke baare mein kyun baat kar raha hai (Who is he? And why is he talking about my Adam's apple)?’ So, Adi told him, ‘He’s a townie, they all talk like this.’ I was being very genuine. Eventually, Shah Rukh started finding amusement in all these things that I was saying and he was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ I was like, ‘I want to be a designer’". Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki: Did makers of Prabhas' film follow this strategy to suddenly 'decide' on clash with Shah Rukh Khan?

Karan Johar who never shies away to share details about his personal life even mentioned that how he has been unlucky in LOVE and now has no hopes to find a partner in his life. KJo revealed that he had many heartbreaks and has been in unrequited love story and is story is no less than his directorial film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal's mom calls Jawan and Gadar 2 'best'; refers to THIS film as ‘Bakwaas’

Trending Now

Currently Shah Rukh Khan enjoying the massive success of his latest blockbuster release Jawan and he is all set for Dunki helmed by Rajkummar Hirani.