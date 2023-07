Karan Johar's Yodha was initially supposed to come in theatres on July. But the movie that saw a reshuffling of dates finally settled on December 15, 2023. Now, the makers of Merry Christmas announced that the movie is coming on the same date. Katrina Kaif is having two big releases in 2023 namely Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas. The actress' last release was Phone Booth in 2022. The movie tanked badly. Merry Christmas has her pairing with Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. There is immense excitement around the movie. But it looks like Karan Johar is not impressed with the producers, Tips Films and Matchbox for suddenly announcing the clash. Also Read - Karan Johar’s kids reject What Jhumka song, refuse to talk to Alia Bhatt despite filmmaker’s insistence [Watch video]

He wrote on threads on Twitter, "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don't stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile." We know that producers are trying their best to avoid clashes in the post-pandemic era. The box office success is the main barometer of a film's success. With many decent projects being rejected at the box office, makers with the slightest of doubts are opting for OTT.

Netizens are discussing this on Reddit. Some said that Karan Johar also clashed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Shivaay in 2016. They pointed out that even Animal and Sam Bahadur are clashing in December even though the latter announced date quite early. They said that July was a free month and he chose it for his own directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

The month of December is lit with a number of big releases. We have Animal, Sam Bahadur, Fukrey 3 on December 1. Yodha and Merry Christmas are coming on December 15 while Dunki is for the X'mas weekend. A netizen commented on Reddit, "What an atrocious release schedule! Producers should have worked out a better schedule. As for Yodha, Karan should have stuck to the initially announced July 7th release. That would have been the best release date for Yodha... Or he could have preponed the movie to June 2nd after Jawan got postponed..."

Another person wrote on Reddit, "He thinks he has monopoly over dates when his movies releases? Why should people call him and tell him things? As it is I’m more excited about merry Christmas, I’d didn’t even know Yoddha was some movie in the making...Karan Johar is what’s wrong with Bollywood."