Karan Johar pens EMOTIONAL Guru Purnima note for Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra, says 'They changed my life'

Karan Johar marked Guru Purnima by sharing an emotional tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra, recalling the conversations that changed the course of his career, Here's what he said.

Karan Johar pens EMOTIONAL Guru Purnima note for Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra, says 'They changed my life'

On Guru Purnima, Karan Johar took a moment to thank the two people who shaped his path in Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra. He posted on Instagram, sharing old photos and memories, and opened up about how much their support meant to him, especially in the early days when he didn’t quite believe in himself. Karan talked about a late-night call he got from Aditya Chopra, just as he was about to head off for higher studies. Aditya told him, “Come assist on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. You’d be crazy to let this chance go.” That call changed everything. Karan felt nervous at first, he’d never worked on a film set but the next morning, he went to his dad, Yash Johar, and asked for permission to give it a shot. His dad asked, "Do you even know what happens on a film set?" Karan just said, “No.” Yash told him to work hard and reminded him that while discipline could turn him into a producer, only real passion would make him a director.

Karan also remembered a chat with Shah Rukh Khan in Switzerland, during the DDLJ shoot. Out of the blue, Shah Rukh told him, "When you make your first film, I’ll act in it." Karan honestly thought Shah Rukh was joking, but the actor meant every word. He even mentioned it to Yash Johar back in India. That's how Kuch Kuch Hota Hai happened, Shah Rukh kept his promise.Karan says what matters most is that both Aditya and Shah Rukh believed in him before he ever did. He still doesn’t know exactly why, but their faith gave him the courage to chase his dream. He credits his whole career, all the ups and downs to the push he got from these two.

Wrapping up his message, he thanked them for helping him find his voice as a storyteller and he sent out a wish for all mentors out there who quietly shape lives, just like his did.Karan started out as an assistant director on DDLJ. Then came his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. After that, the hits just kept coming, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which just marked three years since its release. It’s been quite a journey, and he’s grateful for everyone who helped him along the way.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

