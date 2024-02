Karan Johar made a great comeback as a director in 2023 with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The movie, a colourful rom-com brought back vintage Bollywood. As of now, he is busy with Yodha which is going to release soon. Karan Johar has plans to return to the director's chair quite soon. He also spoke about the Sangam remake that he was planning with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, Karan Johar took a long break. He produced a number of films, and was busy with his twins Roohi and Yash. Recently, he did a Q and A session on Instagram that was attended by a number of his fans and followers. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah angrily lashes out at the fans for trying to click pictures with him at the airport [Watch viral video]

Karan Johar starts work on next film

Karan Johar told fans that the casting for the movie was yet to be done but he hoped that it would go on floors by the end of the year. He said he has finished his screenplay, and is a week away from the first draft of the film. Karan Johar said that he wants to direct a movie soon. He was quoted as saying, "I promise myself and my team that is actively already prepping that I will be on the sets by the end of this year or hopefully a little bit before that and that will be my fastest turnaround between two movies." Rocky Aur Rani had released in July 2023 and was a blockbuster.

Is Karan Johar making a new version of Sangam with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone?

Another fan asked him about his plans to make a remake of Sangam with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. As we know, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has already announced Love And War. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Karan Johar said he is not making a love story per se. He said the kind of love stories he tells need to put on hold for a while now. Karan Johar was quoted as saying, "The film I am writing definitely has a strong love story embedded in it, so love is something I can't do without music is something I can't do without so that all will always be a huge part of my cinema." We cannot wait for the new announcement of Karan Johar.