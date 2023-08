Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been winning the hearts of fans everywhere. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer romance drama movie is loaded with references to many films and is yet very entertaining. The first song that the makers released was Tum Kya Mile which has been tugging at the heartstrings of the audience ever since it was dropped. Ranveer and Alia have a palpable chemistry between them and one of the scenes in the song is being compared with the iconic hair flip moment between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Suraj Hua Maddham from K3G. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur finally opens up on rumours of relationship with Ananya Panday and their leaked vacation pictures

Karan Johar reacts to comparisons between Ranveer, Alia and Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol hair flip scene

Well, both are Karan Johar movies and hence, there are bound to be similarities. Karan has a penchant for such a romantic scene between the lead pair. He did it with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and he did it again in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Moreover, the film is loaded with references to old movies, dialogues, etc. When asked Karan Johar, the filmmaker did admit that there were talks around the two hair flip moments. However, the director had not noticed it before owing to their chemistry in the song. Later, he saw what people were talking about and why it grabbed headlines in entertainment news. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani leaked scene goes viral, will make you wanna head to the theatres right away

"But how can you compare to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol? How can you live up to that? You can't," he argues. He adds that he still has the urge to go and shoot a love song in Kashmir. He says that he made those songs with Kajol and SRK before and he did it again with Ranveer and Alia. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh new movie passes the Monday test with flying colours

Watch the video of Tum Kya Mile here:

Karan Johar says no one can be compared to Shah Rukh Khan

The filmmaker and a dear friend of Shah Rukh Khan heaped praises on him, calling him a legend who created love in cinema. His pairing with Kajol is iconic and asks how can people even compare to that. He argues that how can he not do the song either and would do his best. When initially, Tum Kya Mile was released, the initial reaction was not very welcoming and people felt there was no chemistry either. Karan admits that he might not have been able to communicate very well with people.