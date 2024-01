Karan Johar has led an unconventional life in numerous ways. Despite facing criticism and trolling for his decisions, conduct, films, and friendships on social media, he remains unfazed by all the negativity and lives his life with utmost honesty and conviction. Recently, he shared his experience of informing his mother, Hiroo Johar, about having babies via surrogacy the first time. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor called a ‘typical saas’ to Alia Bhatt after her comment on Raha Kapoor goes viral [Watch]

Karan Johar on mother Hiroo Johar's first reaction to him having babies via surrogacy

During a recent interview with The Week, Karan Johar recounted an incident that took place 10 years ago. He revealed that his mother, Hiroo Johar, had asked him about his future plans. Karan, who wasn't ready to get married at the time, told his mother that he was certain he wanted to become a father and that he was planning to have babies through surrogacy. Upon hearing this, Karan's mother was overjoyed and excited. Karan was blessed with twins, a boy named Yash and a girl named Ruhi, on February 7, 2017, at Masrani Hospital in Andheri (West), Mumbai. As the babies were born prematurely, they were kept under the supervision of doctors for a month after their birth. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan's son, AbRam, who is also a surrogate baby, was born in the same hospital.

Karan Johar speaks on the importance of having a partner

Karan Johar has mentioned time and again that he regrets not taking the idea of having a partner seriously when he was in his mid-30s. Although he feels blessed to be a father of two beautiful children, he believes that finding a partner is the only way to fulfill his desire for a specific kind of love. On Koffee with Karan 8, when Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were on the show, he got emotional after watching their wedding video. He expressed his hope that someday he too will find the love of his life and have his own fairytale romance.