Karan Johar is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and accomplished directors of the Bollywood industry. Although most of his films have received widespread acclaim and appreciation, few of films have also been criticized. In a recent interview, when asked which of his films he would like to rectify if he could go back in time, he stated that he would love to remake his hit film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. He further added that he intends to make some improvements in certain areas to make it even better. Also Read - Karan Johar recalls the first time he informed his mother about having babies via surrogacy, 'She was like...'

Karan Johar wants to correct Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Karan Johar, while talking to The Week, was recently asked which of his films he would have produced differently. After giving much thought to the question, the filmmaker stated that answering it might hurt the people who had worked on that particular film. He admitted that some of his films were emotional decisions. However, he later revealed that the only film he wished he could have packaged differently was Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. He mentioned that if he could make the film again, he would certainly correct it. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor called a ‘typical saas’ to Alia Bhatt after her comment on Raha Kapoor goes viral [Watch]

Karan Johar also mentioned that when Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was released in 2006, people accused him of endorsing infidelity. He clarified that he could not endorse something that was already sold. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar calls out Vicky Jain for being an indifferent husband to Ankita Lokhande; fans praise his 'Clear Cut Talks'