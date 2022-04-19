Karan Johar REVEALS having an OOPS moment at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony

and 's wedding festivities have become the talk of the town. It was no less than a dream come true for the lovebirds to finally culminate their 5 years of relationship into marriage. From passionate liplocks to 3-tier cake to raising a toast for a new life, Alia and Ranbir's intimate wedding has caught everyone's eye. As their relatives have slowly and steadily started talking about the special day, has revealed that he had a major oops moment at the mehendi ceremony. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt own these 12 ridiculously expensive things right now – view pics

In a clip shared by the makers of Hunarbaaz, host teased Karan saying that he looked pinky in his pink sherwani that he wore at the wedding. , who was sitting next to Karan, took his hand and showed the mehendi design on his palm which was spoiled.

Sharing the hilarious incident that took place at Alia-Ranbir's mehendi ceremony on April 13, Karan went on to reveal, "I want to tell what happened with me at the mehendi ceremony. I had applied mehendi for the first time. I am not used to mehendi on my hand, and it was very hot too. Maine mehendi laga di aur phir mai apna paseena pochne laga. Mai bhool gaya mere haathon mei mehendi thi, toh saari mehendi jo hai mere sarr pe, mere maathe pe, mere chehre pe lag gaya and immediately mujhe wash karna padd gaya. Jo Alia ki makeup karti hai wo andar legayi meko and mujhe pata nahi kya kya lotion daal dia mere chehre pe warna poora henna jo hai na mere chehre pe hota."

After Alia and Ranbir officially became husband and wife, Karan Johar, who is Alia's mentor and a very close friend of Ranbir, shared his feelings about the two getting married, on his social media. Pouring his heart out in his post, he called Ranbir his son-in-law, in jest. Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film, and tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony.