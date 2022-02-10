Karan Johar REVEALS the dark side of the industry, says â€˜Every movie star lives a mysterious lifeâ€™

'Kitne ajeeb rishte hai yaha pe,' this song instantly runs in your mind the moment you see 's The Fame Game trailer that will be soon released on Netflix. Well, they often say that movie stars live two lives- one in front of the camera and one behind the camera. There is a lot of mystery that revolves around their life. And Anamika Anand is one story that talks about the mysterious life that movie star lives. is the producer of the film and talking about the storyline of the film at the trailer launch he said, " The Fame Game is much more than what it appears to be. Thereâ€™s so much glamour, glitter, and grandeur attached to the life of a movie star but what happens behind the scenes? Behind the life of every single movie star, there lies a story that you donâ€™t know". KJo who has been in the industry for decades now even went on to reveal, " There lies a mystery youâ€™re not aware of, there lie secrets that perhaps no one in the world knows, Thereâ€™s a face they show to the world and thereâ€™s a face they only show to their family or perhaps to no one. Thatâ€™s what The Fame Game is about. Itâ€™s about the fame but also the game a famous person plays with an audience and the secrets they donâ€™t reveal". Also Read - Alia Bhatt in Dholida, Deepika Padukone in Nagada Sang, and more actresses who got iconic songs in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movies

Indeed we often want to know what went wrong in some of the star's life and that mystery often speaks louder that industry is a dark place and it's indeed very HARD to survive and stay true to yourself. Have you watched the trailer of The Fame Gem yet? Drop your thoughts in the comment box below.