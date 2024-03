Karan Johar may sometimes sulk about having a life partner. But he is blessed to ah a this person's blessings in life which not many have at a certain age or ever. The filmmaker always acknowledges this special blessing in his life and that is his mother Hiroo Johar. Karan is celebrating the most celebrated person's birthday in his life today where he shared about the pure lessons that he has learned from her. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker for whom family is everything took to his Instagram account and shared what he feels for his mom and what are things he has learned from him. Also Read - Karan Johar shares THIS Bachchan is an aspiration for him when it comes to parenting and surprisingly it's not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Karan pens down an emotional note for his mom on her birthday, "Mothers are a force of nature…. They take unconditional love to a level that is almost unreal…. I am blessed to have a mother who grounded me and made me believe that professional achievements don't define us … our behaviour does… she made me believe that goodness is more important than ambition and that if I am in the right or am correct in a circumstance or situation then there doesn't need to be a battle…. Patience will give me the eventual validation…. Love you Mom and happy birthday … thank you for bringing me into this world and also becoming my world".

This side of Karan Johar who is fragile is something taught the audience love and they love the way he embraces his vulnerability. Karan Johar recently on his show Koffee With Karan 8 was in tears after seeing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding video where he spoke about the void that he has in his life and people felt his pain.

All said and done, the filmmaker is today a happier and more content person, especially after the arrival of his twins via surrogacy.

On the professional front, Karan had donned the director's hat after 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and the film hit the right chord with the audience.

