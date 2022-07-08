Karan Johar reveals why he chose to become a single parent: 'Mere zindagi mein pyaar nahi hai toh main...'

welcomed two kids, twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017. In February, his children turned 5 and it's been a daunting and scary yet a wonderful experience for the filmmaker being a single parent. In a new interview, Karan was asked if he chose to become a single parent due to lack of romance or no partner in life. He said that he followed his heart despite being told my many people to avoid being a single parent. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh calls out Karan Johar for nepotism, reveals he was replaced by Ranbir Kapoor in this film

"I think, they all thought that maybe it was too much for me to handle, given my schedule. I don't think they were saying it for societal reasons. But, I just knew I was ready to be a parent. I just knew I was ready to give a piece of my heart away. And which is what I have done with my two children. I think one big piece of my heart is them and one big piece of my heart is my mum. And I feel like that love quotient is satisfied," Karan told Bollywood Bubble.

When Karan was asked if he felt the urge to become a single parent because of the absence of a life partner, he said, "You'll know you want to be a parent when you're emotionally ready. The two are not related at all. It's not that mere zindagi mein pyaar nahi hai toh main bache le aaunga (It's not that because I don't have love in my life, I should have kids)."

Earlier, Karan had spoken about the challenges about being a father. "Being a single parent is really daunting and scary. Because I think it takes a mother and a father to complete the upbringing of a child. In many ways, you could say that having Yash and Roohi is full of love but it is also a selfish decision. It is because I want that love for myself. There was a large empty space in my life that needed to be filled by children," he had told Film Companion.