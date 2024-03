Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is all about glorifying misogyny and Sandeep Reddy Vanga faced a lot of criticism for making the film by certain sections of the film. From Javed Akhtar calling the Animal success dangerous for society, to Kangana Ranaut denying to work with Vanga proved that Animal is a film that has been not lived by all. But despite all the controversy and debate, the film is a super hit. Ranbir Kapoor has done a fabulous job and he has even won the Best Actor Award from Filmfare. Karan Johar who is getting lauded for making a film like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and showing men to be like Rocky Randhawa has liked Animal and he has his defensive for the same. Also Read - Animal: Karan Johar reacts to debate over Ranbir Kapoor starrer; says 'As a filmmaker I loved it'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - When Malaika Arora got an earful from Kirron Kher for showing off her legs and complaining about feeling cold; ‘Kuch toh pehna nahi hai…’

In an interview with Forbes, Karan Johar strongly defended his opinion of liking Animal and it can be taken into consideration.” There’s been a lot of debate on Animal. People have expressed opinions, stood for it or against it – the filmmaker himself has been very vocal about his feelings. Personally, truly honestly, I saw it as a character film based on a character who was deeply dysfunctional, inherently violent, who had many emotional issues – and I loved the treatment". Also Read - Emraan Hashmi surprised with Kangana Ranaut for starting nepotism debate; says 'she was given centre stage...'

Adding further KJo said that he didn't go into deep moral communication of Animal; " I didn’t go deep into the moral communication of the film – I was so swept by the narrative and the way the filmmaker told the story of it through sound design, screenplay, dialogue, character development, that as a filmmaker".

Karan Johar even acknowledges the criticism Animal faced and mentions," There are people who have called me and expressed their opinions – and agreed or disagreed with me. I have to be honest about my emotion attached to a film I’ve seen, and if it comes with criticism or flak, then I have to accept it with open arms. And if it comes with an embrace, I have to accept that as well".

Animal is by far the most successful film in Ranbir Kapoor's career as it made around Rs 900 crore at the box office all over. Animal featured Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in the female lead roles and they both became a huge sensation after this.

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor