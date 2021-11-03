The shocking fallout between and that led to the latter's sudden ouster from had made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Both the actor and KJo remained tight-lipped on the matter. And the filmmaker continues to remain mum when he was asked if was replacing Kartik in his upcoming film. Also Read - Revealed: Here's how Vicky Kaushal proposed Katrina Kaif and asked her, 'Will you marry me?'

"My lips are sealed. Will announce soon," Karan Johar told Subhash K Jha when asked about the rumours of Akshay taking over Dostana 2. It was also being said that after Kartik's ouster, and newcomer Laksh Lalvani were also being replaced. However, Karan refuted the rumours and said, "Janhvi and Laksh are very much part of the film."

In April, Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions officially announced that Kartik Aaryan would no longer star in their upcoming production Dostana 2. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read.

Many possible reasons that led to Kartik and KJo's fallout had come out in the open. From arm-twisting to unreasonable salary hike to his broken friendship with Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik became the top chatter in the industry.

Speaking about his ouster from SRK's home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, it is being said that Kartik was unhappy with the film's script. This apparently led him to quit the film and he also returned Rs 2 crore signing amount to 's company.

Kartik has a release due this month in the form of -directorial Dhamaka, and he has 2 in his kitty and now he has wrapped the first 20-day schedule of Shehzada which also stars .