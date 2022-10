Karan Johar is one of the most famous moviemakers in India and is known for his slice-of-life movies and has also garnered a lot of fame because of other reasons. For example, his show Koffee With Karan has always garnered controversies and has also been trolled often for the same. All KJO fans know that he has deleted his Twitter account as he wanted to make space for "more positive energies". Now, last night he shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story which read, "Mahnat raston pe dhakke kha rahi hai aur kismat mahalon mein raaj kar rahi hai." If it is loosely translated it means that at times hard work goes in vain and destiny aka qismat strikes pretty well for non-deserving people. One does not know why the filmmaker shared this cryptic note on his social media feed. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and more: Meet the party starters who are the 'jaan' of every big Bollywood do

Here, take a look at Karan Johar's latest cryptic post on Instagram.



Earlier when Karan had deleted his Twitter account he had mentioned that he wanted to create a zone for himself that was filled with positivity. Isn't that amazing? In his show Koffee With Karan; the moviemaker had spoken about how he dealt with negativity and hatred that he got on social media. He had revealed that he had gotten immune to the same and had developed a thick skin around the same. He had to undergo therapy sessions and take treatment to deal with his anxiety issues. Talking about Karan, he is very active on Instagram and was recently seen attending the Diwali party which was hosted by and Tahira Kashyap. It was really a star-studded affair. On the work front, he will be next working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and will also be preparing for the next season of his hit show.