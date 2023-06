Karan Johar's sexual orientation has always been a topic of discussion. He penned a book called An Unsuitable Boy in which he unapologetically accepted who he is and candidly wrote about his life and journey without penning those three words. A lot of discussion has taken place and a lot of things have been said but the filmmaker has taken everything in his stride. This Pride Month, Karan Johar has opened up about his journey. He has made an impact and he is proud of it. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon talks about Prabhas and his expressive eyes amid dating rumours, says she can't imagine anyone else playing Raghav

Celebrating Pride Month 2023, , whose films have also touched upon the topic of homosexuality, stated that he has received thousands of emails and letters from gay boys and girls thanking him for making a film like Dostana. He stated that people assume that he is making fun of and stereotyping homosexuals but that is not the case. Rather he has addressed the topic of homosexuality with humour but for a good reason.

Karan Johar's quote reads, "People say that I make fun of and stereotype homosexuals. But I say, no, I've brought homosexuality to dining table discussions. I've received over a thousand emails and letters from gay boys and girls thanking me for making Dostana because, they said, now at least people know what the concept is. I also made Bombay Talkies which dealt with gay married men who are actually hiding and repressing themselves, owing to social and parental pressures. I've not made fun of homosexuality; I've addressed it with humour, but all for a reason." Podcasts, memoirs, and audiobooks of Karan Johar, Tan France, Lilly Singh and other queer icons are available exclusively on Audible.

Karan Johar's upcoming projects

On the work front, Karan Johar is getting back to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars and in leading roles. It also stars stalwarts like , , and many more. The film is slated to release on July 28, 2023. Karan Johar is also the producer of the film. He is also producing Yodha that stars , Rashi Khanna and others. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.