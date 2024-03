Karan Johar shares a very close bond with almost all influential families from Bollywood. Be it the Bachchans, Kapoors, or Khans, everyone just loves the Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani director. He is also someone who knows most of Bollywood's secrets and is often referred to as the biggest gossipmonger by friends like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others. Karan Johar has frequently opened up about his childhood bond with Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and others. Hence, it comes as no surprise when recently Karan Johar revealed who is the biggest inspiration to him from the Bachchan clan when it comes to good parenting. Surprisingly, he didn't mention Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name. Also Read - As Moushumi Chatterjee openly mocks Jaya Bachchan; a look at the times the latter shared cold war with celebrities

Karan Johar shares THIS Bachchan is an aspiration for him when it comes to parenting

Karan Johar shares a close bond with almost every family member of the Bachchan clan. Be it Amitabh or Jaya, whom he considers parental figures, or Abhishek and Shweta, who are his childhood buddies. In fact, he also shares a warm equation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Recently, while wishing Shweta Bachchan on her birthday, Karan wrote an adorable post. However, it was his birthday caption that grabbed the most attention. In the caption below, he clearly states that Shweta is indeed his inspiration when it comes to parenting and how well she has brought up her kids. Check out the post below. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s PDA put Abhishek Bachchan in an embarrassing situation; thanks to Farah Khan [Watch]

Talking about the Bachchan family, rumours of a feud in the family have been buzzing on social media for many months. Ironically, it was also stated that Aishwarya and Abhishek are headed for separation; however, the couple's recent appearance proves that the divorce news was just speculation. According to recent reports, rumours are also rife that Aishwarya has major issues, especially with sister-in-law Shweta, and how the two ladies can't even see eye to eye. However, once again, the above news was proved wrong when Aishwarya and Shweta were seen completely at ease in each other's company while returning from the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.