Karan Johar broke his friendship with Kareena Kapoor Khan once upon a time after she had demanded huge fees for being a part of his film Kal Ho Na Ho, he was upfront and blunt then and even today. Lately, the filmmaker who is balding success for his last release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, slammed the actors for demanding huge money for their delusional success. In his latest interview with the magazine The Week, Karan Johar revealed about dealing with the fragile egos of the actors today and how it's become challenging to work with the actors today.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News

Speaking about the actors living in delusion, Karan shared how they have to give the actors the reality check when signing them for a project. "Many people are walking under this big cloud of delusion, and delusion is a disease with no vaccination. However not making them aware of their delusion is detrimental and counterproductive. So, you have to tell them, 'Look, this is your trajectory, these are your films, this is how much you've collected in the last couple of films.' There are massive stars who are above it all, and then there are some who believe they deserve a certain number. But on what basis exactly? You have to tell them that, tell it politely, tell it nicely, but definitely say it.".

Further adding about dealing with fragile egos, Karan added," Whether it’s demand or supply, it’s all about handling fragile egos, insecure minds, complexed energies, and some delusions. That’s 80% to 90% of my job profile. 10% is talent. Everything else is people managing."

Adding that he has to step back many times due to feeling that the demand of fees is high, Karan added, " Many times, I’ve taken a step back when I felt the actor is too expensive for the film. Maybe they are not realising it, but we know our business – overpaying or underpaying, both are sins that we commit."

Karan Johar will be seen coming up with a web series that speaks about the dark side of Bollywood starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead titled Showtime.

