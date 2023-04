Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar are the talk of the town right now. The two of them met at the grand opening of the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre. It was a grand starry night at the NMACC launch where the woman behind the idea, Nita Mukesh Ambani performed and enthraled everyone present. Not just Bollywood but also Hollywood celebrities attended the grand launch. Talking about the launch, apart from the starry affair that it was, two celebs who grabbed headlines were Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karan Johar. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar laugh and chat at an event days after the Citadel star opened up on Bollywood ganging up against her

Entertainment News has been buzzing with pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar from Nita Mukesh Ambani's cultural centre opening event. Well, just days before Priyanka had opened up about being cornered in the industry (Bollywood) which led to her moving out and seeking a career in Hollywood. Priyanka just blossomed there and is now looking forward to Citadel, which is a grand-level of web series by Russo Brothers and Amazon Prime Videos. In the podcast, Priyanka also mentioned that certain people got her removed from films and that the politics just started kicking in. It led to speculations of Karan Johar being behind it all and even Kangana Ranaut tweeted out alleging Karan of banning Priyanka from Bollywood.

And now, the source informs, quotes Bollywood Hungama, that as soon as Priyanka spotted Karan, she rushed to hug him. He teased her about the controversial podcast. They were seen chatting animatedly. Priyanka reportedly said that she did not take any names. The two of them promised to catch up in LA the next time Karan went there. Karan also expressed his wish to meet Priyanka and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra creates waves in the entertainment world

The actress and her American singer husband are in India along with her daughter Maltie Marie. This is the first time Malti Marie is visiting India and Priyanka did not shy away from clicking pictures for the paps with MM. On the other hand, it led to speculations about Priyanka being in Mumbai for Parineeti Chopra's engagement.