Karan Johar to announce his next directorial venture with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt tomorrow? This video suggests so

The ace filmmaker of Bollywood, , who last donned director's hat in 2016 for , and 's , had announced his ambitious project a few years ago titled with the ensembled cast of , , , , , and . While the film is now on backburner due to the pandemic scenario, KJo recently shared a video on his social media revealing that he will announce his next project tomorrow at 11 am.

The filmmaker wrote, "This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family. Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am, watch this space for more! @DharmaMovies @apoorva1972."

While the filmmaker has not revealed about any cast, we think it's his rom-com venture with Ranveer Singh alongside Alia Bhatt. Since Ranveer is celebrating his 36th birthday tomorrow, we can assume that the head-honcho of Dharma will give a bonanza to fans on actor's special day. Apparently, the film is titled 'Prem Kahani' and is expected a signature KJo love story. Well, this video has definitely made us excited as we can't wait for the clock to strike 11 tomorrow morning and give us an amazing surprise.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in '83, narrates the journey of Indian cricket team's heroic win in the 1983 World Cup. The film also features , and others in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen in 's ambitiour project Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film also features in a pivotal role.