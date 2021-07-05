Karan Johar to announce his next directorial venture with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt tomorrow? This video suggests so

The ace filmmaker of Bollywood, Karan Johar, who last donned director's hat in 2016 for Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, had announced his ambitious project a few years ago titled Takht with the ensembled cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. While the film is now on backburner due to the pandemic scenario, KJo recently shared a video on his social media revealing that he will announce his next project tomorrow at 11 am. Also Read - From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Hollywood film Troy - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected these films that became blockbuster hits
The filmmaker wrote, "This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family. Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am, watch this space for more! @DharmaMovies @apoorva1972." Also Read - Throwback video: Can you spot a 17-year-old Ranbir Kapoor at the music launch of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Aa Ab Laut Chalein?
While the filmmaker has not revealed about any cast, we think it's his rom-com venture with Ranveer Singh alongside Alia Bhatt. Since Ranveer is celebrating his 36th birthday tomorrow, we can assume that the head-honcho of Dharma will give a bonanza to fans on actor's special day. Apparently, the film is titled 'Prem Kahani' and is expected a signature KJo love story. Well, this video has definitely made us excited as we can't wait for the clock to strike 11 tomorrow morning and give us an amazing surprise. Also Read - Is THIS the title of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's next with Karan Johar? Here's what we know
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in '83, narrates the journey of Indian cricket team's heroic win in the 1983 World Cup. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitiour project Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film also features Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.
