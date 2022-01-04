was supposed to direct which starred , , , , , , and . But, the movie was postponed due to the pandemic. He later announced Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is currently in production. The movie stars , , , Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, and even before the shooting of the film gets wrapped up, reportedly, Karan has decided on his next directorial as well. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter make it official, Ranveer Singh labels Deepika Padukone as his 'boss' and more

According to a report in Peeping Moon, the filmmaker, who is known for helming romantic films, is all set to direct a big action and love story which will be mounted on a huge scale. This will be for the first time when Karan will helm an action film. The sources told the portal that the work on the film has already begun. Also Read - 83: Ranveer Singh opens up on Deepika Padukone as his producer for the first time; says, 'She's the boss in every aspect' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Well, Karan will surely be making a big-budget action film, so, it is expected that he will cast a superstar in it. As per industry sources, the film will feature none other than . The actor is known for his action films like , , Bang Bang, , and , so he will be the perfect choice for Karan’s action entertainer. Karan ha directed Hrithik in . So, if this film happens, the two will be collaborating after a gap of 21 years. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's love for Dilip Kumar, Ranveer Singh's adoration for Govinda and more Bollywood actors who worship yesteryear stars as their idols

In December last year, K3G completed 20 years of its release. So, Karan had posted on Instagram, “It’s going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since. I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it’s all about loving your...family! Celebrate #20YearsOfK3G with us this entire week and stay tuned because we have a lot in store for you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Meanwhile, Hrithik currently has two films lined up, the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha and Fighter. The shooting Vikram Vedha is currently going, and it also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Fighter, which is also features in the lead role, will be directed by who had earlier helmed Hrithik starrers Bang Bang and War.