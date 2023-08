After the massive success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar will don the director's heart one more time, and this time it's going to be super special and for a very special actress, to whom Karan dreamed of directing all his life, and she is none other than Suhana Khan. Suhana is superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, but she will always be the first daughter of Karan Johar, and he is his biggest cheerleader. Suhana, who is going to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, dropped the first look of Suhana as Veronica Lodge got the biggest cheerleader in Karan Johar, and he dropped the most heartfelt message for her and mentioned how excited he is. "Omg! Best morning! The kids look great!!! Suhana so excited". Also Read - Khushi Kapoor fails to impress with her FIRST screen presence, netizens say, 'She looks so awkward'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

While we got to know the exciting news that Karan Johar is all set to direct Suhana Khan for her second film, it will be her first theatrical release. An insider reveals to us, "Karan Johar is very excited for this project and so is Suhana, and it's not any franchise of his previous films but a brand new script, and it is going to be an out-and-out romantic film. Nothing has been finalised yet; everything is on a very initial stage, but things will definitely go on floor by the end of this year. Well, Suhana has already geared up to become a Karan Johar film heroine, and it's everyone's a dynamic duo". Also Read - Suhana Khan Goa photodump is all about selfies, food and sunsets; Ananya Panday pokes fun at 'creative' caption [VIEW PICS]

Karan Johar is right now enjoying the super success of his last film release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The filmmaker is very grateful for this massive response, and he has now become unstoppable; nobody can even touch or imagine making a family drama like him. Are you excited already to watch Suhana Khan as Karan Johar's heroine in his directorial? We tried to reach Karan Johar's team to confirm the news, but they remained unavailable to comment. Also Read - Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Palak Tiwari sizzles in a saree with strappy, embellished blouse; Ibrahim Ali Khan marks attendance [VIEW PICS]