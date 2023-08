Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon are on cloud nine after winning their first National Awards, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, and the congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the diva. They rightly deserve every bit of it. As the actresses are celebrating this big win, this old video of Karan Johar asking Kriti Sanon if he was jealous of the country's best actress Alia Bhatt on his show Koffee With Karan 7 is going viral. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to train in mixed martial arts, undergo intense prep for YRF’s spyverse action film; check details

Karan is being strongly trolled once again for constantly blowing the trumpet for Alia Bhatt, and now people are taking digs at him and are calling Karma the real bi*ch. Karan Johar's obsession for Alia Bhatt has been witnessed time and again; in fact, the filmmaker mocked himself too by promoting Alia Bhatt way too much on his show in the last season and had promised himself that he would stop himself as it gets embarrassing for him and Alia as well. Also Read - After Dharmendra in RARKPK, will Hema Malini be comfortable doing a kissing scene? Actress says, 'Kyun nahi karenge'

deserving/undeserving aside, its really fun to now look back at this chat and how Karan Johar tried to make Kriti Sanon envious of his beti, tried to dismiss her accomplishments only for her to win a National Award in a tie with Alia, of all people...oh I know he is SEETHING ? pic.twitter.com/QbEnMZacmW — Vimla (@TumhariVimla) August 24, 2023

In this old video, you can see how Kriti Sanon tackles Karan Johar's question so well, putting herself forward and talking about her performance in Mimi with such conviction, and what she manifested is right here in her hand. There is no bigger recognition than the National Awards. Also Read - 69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt gets emotional, thanks Bhansali, her fans and gives a special shout out for Kriti Sanon

#AliaBhatt Performance is Overrated in #GangubaiKathiawadi !#KritiSanon Performance is honest & Well deserved. She is the “ Real Haqdaar ” of #NationalAward for #Mimi. P.S : But #AliaBhatt na Aik Bahut Bari Government Sifarish Chala kr National Award le liya. ?? pic.twitter.com/gmbndRTZyF — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) August 24, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who is extremely happy after winning her first National award, congratulated Kriti Sanon and mentioned how she believed in her while watching Mimi and was in tears. All said and done, Kriti and Alia have both been proving their mettle each day as actors, and their hard work has paid off.