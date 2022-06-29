Just a day after announcing her pregnancy, was seen spending a great time with her close pals including , Manish Malhotra and in London. Manish shared a few glimpses of their get-together on social media and they appeared to have had loads of fun. But many might not know that there was a sad or rather embarrassing story behind their happy faces. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to make first joint appearance on Karan Johar's chat show? Here's what we know

It so happened that Karan wanted to book a table for four at the restaurant. As he tried to walk in, he was greeted by the hotel staff. The filmmaker asked him if Alia Bhatt has booked a table for them at the restaurant. The staff straight away denied them entry saying that there were no bookings at the moment. Karan tried to convince him but the staff didn't listen.

This episode left Karan pretty embarrassed. As he started walking away, Sara couldn't help but make fun of their situation. She shared Karan's embarrassing moment on Instagram and wrote, "When Karan Johar and me were left reservation less and hungry so had some KFC."

Alia is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Hollywood star . After Alia shared the news of her pregnancy with her friends and fans, Gal Gadot commented on the post with three heart emojis. She had also congratulated Alia on her wedding with Ranbir on April 14.

After announcing her pregnancy, Alia also changed her Instagram display picture to the one where she can be seen embracing her husband , as infectious smiles light up the couple's faces. Incidentally, the new picture was earlier shared by Alia's mother-in-law and Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram.