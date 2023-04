Karan Johar, who is labelled a movie mafia by Kangana Ranaut and a flagrant example of nepotism, once confessed to murdering Anushka Sharma's career. Amid Priyanka Chopra's statement of being tired of politics in Bollywood and leaving the industry due to the same reason, this confession of KJo is going viral, where she said that he almost murdered Anushka Sharma's career before taking off. In an interaction with Anupama Chopra, Karan Johar recalls how he almost murdered Anushka Sharma's career after Aditya Chopra showed him her picture to cast her in Ran Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli mimick paparazzi in a hilarious video while explaining why they laugh so much on red carpet and events [Watch]

He insisted Aditya Chopra not cast her but instead cast opposite SRK, but after Aditya didn't listen to him and yet cast Anushka in the film, he reluctantly watched and was amazed. "Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, No, no, mad or what? You're signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this, Anushka Sharma'. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign, and I was totally behind the scenes sabotaging her completely. The movie was also something I was reluctantly watching, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi."

Karan Johar, who is known to launch star kids, often faces backlash for his biasedness towards Alia Bhatt, and there are many celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranveer Singh who have openly stated that Alia gets access to everything due to him lobbying for her. Alia Bhatt too is extremely tired of this nepotism debate and has asked Karan to stop taking her name everywhere, like he mentioned on the last episode of his show, Koffee With Karan 7.