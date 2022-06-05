celebrated his 50th birthday in grand style at the Yash Raj Films studio at Andheri West in Mumbai. The entire B-town erupted in celebrations as an array of celebrities such as , , , , , Malaika Arora, among several others swarmed the venue to celebrate the Dharma Productions head honcho's birthday. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan to miss making his live performance debut after testing COVID-19 positive for the second time; pens sad note

But it looks like the grand celebration has come at a great cost. If the latest report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, KJo's bash has apparently become a super-spreader event leaving 50-55 guests infected with Covid-19. Also Read - Urfi Javed gets death threats from trolls; 'She should have been shot dead instead of Sidhu Moose Wala'

"Several of Karan’s close friends from the Bollywood film industry are Covid-infected after the party, although they not revealing that they’ve tested positive. In fact, who was not at Karan Johar’s party tested positive for Covid, he got the virus from one of his heroines who were there at the party and with whom Kartik was promoting his film,” a source was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj Day One Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film opens lower than Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, beats Gangubai Kathiawadi

Celebs such as , Kartik Aaryan had announced that they contracted the virus in the last few weeks. It is also being said that too was infected by Covid-19. However

