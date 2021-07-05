Karan Johar's directorial with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt ropes in THIS veteran actress for a pivotal role?

A few hours back, we saw Karan Johar revealing on social media that he will be announcing his next directorial tomorrow at 11 am. While it is almost confirmed that it will be a romantic film featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the latest reports suggest that the filmmaker has roped in Jaya Bachchan for a pivotal role. With this film, Jaya will make a comeback on the silver screen after 12-years for a full-fledged role. Well, we can surely say that the addition of this actress has definitely made this untitled film bigger. Also Read - Darlings: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah's script reading session proves its not all work and no play for the cast
Since Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 36th birthday tomorrow, it will be a treat for all his fans. Reportedly, the film is expected to go on floors once the COVID-19 restrictions get lifted. This untitled venture marks the second collaboration between Karan Johar and Jaya Bachchan after Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh had earlier collaborated for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which turned out to be a box office hit. The film also featured Vijay Raaz, Vijay Verma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Maurya and others in key roles. So, are you excited for tomorrow's announcement? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Karan Johar to announce his next directorial venture with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt tomorrow? This video suggests so
