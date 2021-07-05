Karan Johar's directorial with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt ropes in THIS veteran actress for a pivotal role?

A few hours back, we saw revealing on social media that he will be announcing his next directorial tomorrow at 11 am. While it is almost confirmed that it will be a romantic film featuring and , the latest reports suggest that the filmmaker has roped in for a pivotal role. With this film, Jaya will make a comeback on the silver screen after 12-years for a full-fledged role. Well, we can surely say that the addition of this actress has definitely made this untitled film bigger. Also Read - Darlings: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah's script reading session proves its not all work and no play for the cast

This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family. pic.twitter.com/5XE6ebtnNJ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 5, 2021

Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am, watch this space for more! @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 5, 2021

Since Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 36th birthday tomorrow, it will be a treat for all his fans. Reportedly, the film is expected to go on floors once the COVID-19 restrictions get lifted. This untitled venture marks the second collaboration between Karan Johar and Jaya Bachchan after Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, which featured , , , , and in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh had earlier collaborated for 's , which turned out to be a box office hit. The film also featured Vijay Raaz, Vijay Verma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Maurya and others in key roles.