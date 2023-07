While the world is waiting for Karan Johar's directorial debut, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, by dropping songs like Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumpa, the filmmaker is only creating a huge curiosity among the fans. But it seems like his kids, Yash and Roohi, are in no mood to watch his directorial and have upwardly rejected his song, What Jhumka? The filmmaker took to his Instagram stories and dropped the toddling session video with his kids, where he is seen asking them about his song What Jhumka, and they are least interested and would rather choose the baby rhyme Baby Shark. Also Read - When Karan Johar called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the other woman in Abhishek Bachchan's life, this is how the actress reacted [Watch video]

Watch the video of Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi rejecting his song What Jhumka?

Karan even insists they talk to Alia Didi, but Yash clearly says no. Indeed, Karan Johar's banter with his kids is highly entertaining, and the filmmaker loves getting roasted by his kids, as we have seen time and again. Karan Johar shared this video on Instagram, and fans are going bonkers seeing how to seeing this video and are calling it damn hilarious.

Karan Johar left many surprised by being a surrogate father, and he is a changed man today. Karan Johar admits to being a happy person after having kids and calls it the best decision of his life. Karan looks happier and healthier, and his fans like this new version of the filmmaker.