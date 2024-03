A few days ago, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple announced that they are looking forward to welcome their little bundle of joy in the month of September. Over Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, the couple looked the cutest together and that pregnancy glow on Deepika Padukone's face was quite evident. Now, a latest reports suggests that Karan Johar's next production venture is on hold as Deepika Padukone will be taking a maternity leave. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif pose together [Inside Pics]

KJo's film on hold due to Deepika Padukone's maternity break?

As per a report in Zoom, Karan Johar has a movie which he wants to do with Deepika Padukone but the actress will be going on a maternity leave. Report states that it is an author-backed project and Deepika loves the script. But the actress allegedly asked Karan Johar to not wait for her and he can go ahead with the project with someone else. But Karan Johar is willing to wait for her and wants her to keep her motherhood the top priority. Source states that Karan Johar has many other projects to work on until then. Now isn't that sweet of Karan Johar. However, there is no confirmation on the same from either Karan Johar or Deepika Padukone. The ace filmmaker also waited for Alia Bhatt to finish Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani as she was pregnant. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cocktail Bash: Rihanna takes the stage in a green gown, belts out THESE chartbusters for the audience

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter. She shared the screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in this one. She played the role of an air force pilot in this one. The actress is next going to be seen in Singham Again. She has joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe and will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and many others. Apart from this, Deepika Padukone Kalki 2898 AD is also up for release. She will be seen with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan and many more in this high-octane sci-fi drama. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Cocktail Bash: Deepika Padukone aces the retro glam Hollywood look leaving Ranveer Singh transfixed