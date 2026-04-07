Karan Johar's photos with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway go VIRAL; fans call it 'cinematic brilliance'

Karan Johar met global icons Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Japan during the international promotional tour of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: The buzz around Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway's much-awaited film continues to get stronger by the day. And a super cool moment - which has now gone viral on social media - has become not just real, but also closer to home. Karan Johar left fans amazed when he shared photos from a rare meet-up with global legends Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Tokyo, Japan, during the film’s international promo tour.

To be honest, this one photo says everything. It’s almost like two very different worlds have just collided in the best way possible. This includes Bollywood’s flair for drama and fashion meeting the iconic style of Hollywood’s most loved fashion universe. What you find in the photo are India’s biggest name in storytelling with women who have redefined power dressing

What did Karan Johar post?

While sharing recent photos, Karan posted, "This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!! I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s a another confession - my knees were RATTLING! They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there’s so much more…because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing…that’s all "

How have fans reacted to the post?

Within minutes, the photos started doing the rounds on social media. Interestingly, fans also didn’t hold back. Their reactions and opinions started pouring in almost instantly. One netizen posted, "Cinematic brilliance in one frame." Next comment read, "This is epic". I see them next week! Can’t wait". Other viral comments included, "Happy for you karan", "So cool!!! Love this post, more so for the confession!", "My favourites in one frame the most iconic legends", "Don't be ridiculous, everybody wants this" and "awesome!!!!!!! What a moment!! Thrilled for you".

Know more about The Devil Wears Prada 2

Top stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return in The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theaters on May 1, 2026. Almost two decades after Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel won hearts with their flawless performances, they return to the stylish streets of New York City and the offices of Runway Magazine in the much-awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation. The film reunites the original main cast with filmmaker David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna. It also introduces news characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J Shen, Pauline Chalamet, BJ Novak and Conrad Ricamora.

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