Recently, a video had went viral on social media that had paparazzi following Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash. She was followed till the main door of the house. Seems like boyfriend Karan Kundrra is unhappy with this move of paparazzi. As he was papped at the airport, he slammed the shutterbugs for invading his girlfriend's privacy. He even made a call and got shutterbugs to apologise to Tejasswi Prakash. There is one more video that has Karan asking the paparazzi to maintain the decorum and to not forget that she is a girl at the end of the day. Check out the video above. Also Read - RRR Hindi DEFEATS The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi to become the fastest film to enter Rs 100 crore club