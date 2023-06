Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are spending some quality time in London with their sons Taimur and Jeh. The couple jetted off to the European country, soon after the release of Saif’s much-talked-about film Adipurush. Keeping aside all the ongoing criticism surrounding the film, Saif decided to slip into the shoes of an explorer and dive into the mysteries of our planet, at the BBC Earth Experience in London. While on the trip, Kareena treated fans with some glimpses of her family outing on her Instagram stories. Also Read - Soon-to-parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan look too ADORABLE in this cute selfie!

Saif Ali Khan poses goofy in a selfie with Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor introduced us to her "world" Saif Ali Khan in a hilarious selfie with her husband. The couple was seen posing for a click, behind the replica of the Earth. While Kareena looked stunning with her model-like expressions, flaunting her sharp jawline, it was Saif who caught our eye with his goofy vibes. He made a victory sign with his hands and flashed a hilarious wide smile. The next couple of snaps featured Taimur looking with wonder at the artificial constellations displayed on a giant screen.

In the last photo, Kareena had her arm wrapped around Saif. Behind them, there was an elaborate display of the Earth and stars replica. The Bollywood couple sported casual avatars. Kareena donned a V-neck black tee with a pair of straight, denim jeans. Her hair was made in a bun, and she carried a black sling bag. Saif was dressed in a white collared shirt, that he teamed up with a pair of red shorts and white sneakers.



Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shares picture of Jeh

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor also visited Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan in London. She left us gushing by dropping an adorable picture of Jeh on Instagram. The little one wore a blue shirt and grey boxers. He was captured in all smiles, holding an orange in his tiny hands. Calling Jeh a “mischievous young boy” Saba wrote, “My Gunda (goon) jaan baba! He's become a mischievous young boy and I love him more!!... growing up fast! Mahsha'Allah!”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Kortala Siva’s Devara, alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Kareena’s upcoming projects include Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She is also a part of Hansal Mehta’s untitled film and Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion Of Suspect X, based on a book.