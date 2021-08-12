Kareena Kapoor Khan all set to make her OTT debut? Here's what we know

had kept herself busy with ad shoots till the time of her delivery. She was blessed with her second son Jeh this year on February 21. She got back to work within a couple of weeks post childbirth. And soon after, she had begun training to shed her pregnancy weight. She had been giving a glimpse into her fitness routine on social media. She also recently launched her Pregnancy Bible which talks about her personal experiences of becoming a mother. And while she has already started balancing her personal and professional life, Kareena has shown her interest on making her digital debut. Also Read - Jee Le Zaraa: After Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif's film announcement, here are the female casting coups our Dil Chahta Hai to see

In her recent interview with India Today, Kareena was seen talking about embracing motherhood for the second time and how she loved working throughout her pregnancy and post childbirth. When she was asked about foraying into OTT projects like her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, who gained immense fame with his roles in web series such as Sacred Games and Tandav, Kareena said that she is keen on diversifying and doing something on the digital medium. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS' Jungkook breaks ARMY's hearts, Imlie actress Mayuri Deshmukh pens a heartfelt poem for late husband Aashutosh Bhakre and more

She even revealed that she is getting a lot of scripts of OTT projects. So an OTT debut is certainly on the cards. However, there is one condition, that Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot let go off. 'It has to be something really amazing and exciting,' she said about what she is looking forward to when she does make her OTT debut. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Revealed Name of Her Second Child; Watch Video to Know All Details

Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to turn producer for the very first time in collaboration with 's Balaji Telefilms. The untitled film will be directed by . Interestingly, while the blockbuster Veere Di Wedding was Kareena's first film after the birth of her son Taimur, this film will be her first after her second baby Jeh, incidentally, both being produced by Ekta Kapoor. The thriller film is inspired by a real-life incident. The story is set in the UK and is scheduled to go on floors soon.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen with in their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.