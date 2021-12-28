It is Christmas time and celebs are catching up with near and dear ones. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora also enjoyed their dinner, which is a custom during X'Mas. In the pics, we can see Amrita Arora in a short feathered dress while Kareeena Kapoor Khan is in a tube top with pants. The besties posed for a picture but it looks like netizens were not impressed with their partying. They spoke about how they had resumed socialising after testing positive for COVID-19. The actresses had spent 10 days in quarantine away from their family members. In fact, the BMC had also done fumigation of their premises. Even Amrita Arora's son tested positive. Also Read - Rajnikanth watches Ranveer Singh's 83 and his reaction will make the young star very proud!

Sadly, Amrita Arora got badly trolled for the dress. A person wrote, "Pink corona esa dikhega," while another one commented, "I lost my flamingo". But many comments were directed at their age. Comments like, "Do bacho ki amma ho geyi ho abibi 16 ki ho kya...old women," while another person wrote, "Budiya." An individual also used the phrase Buddhi Ghodi Laal Lagam. It is sad to see that 50 plus actors are never subjected to such critique as actresses over the age of 35. Also, the obsession with age, women and their choice of outfits need to end.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chadha in the coming year. The actress is also in talks for a couple of projects. Now, India is fearing the Omicron wave. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive after the house party of Karan Johar. Others like Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt escaped the virus. Now, the release of films is also being put on hold. The pandemic is worrisome for everyone and entertainment business is suffering and how!