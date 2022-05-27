Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora give burning replies to trolls who called them 'buddhi' for gaining weight

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora shared their pictures from Karan Johar's bash on social media. But little did they know that they will be age and body-shamed. However, the divas didn't hesitate to call out the trolls for their sick mentality.