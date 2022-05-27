celebrated his 50th birthday in grand style at the Yash Raj Films studio. The entire B-town swarmed the venue to celebrate KJo's 50th birthday. BFFs , Malaika Arora and her sister also made a stunning entry with their glamourous looks. The trio also shared their pictures on social media. But little did they know that they will be age and body-shamed. However, the divas didn't hesitate to call out the trolls for their sick mentality. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and more; Bollywood hunks who found love in women much younger than them

Amrita was body-shamed for her visible weight gain. Giving befitting reply to body-shamers, she wrote on Instagram, "Got a lot of hate on my weight gain! I own it…. I love it… my weight my problem! Since when has everything become everyone’s issue! Ohhh ya since social media gives…. I give zero f’sssss….So please go on n I’ll name n shame! Ha!.” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and more celebs before-after pics from KJo's 40th and 50th parties will leave you speechless

On the other hand, Kareena was age-shamed for her looks. She gave a burning reply to the trolls who called her 'buddhi'. "I keep seeing this on comments! If n when I bother to check, unless it’s the one that comes up on top! So…. buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Coz for me it’s just a word… a word that means old? Yes we are older… n wiser… but you, are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are your folks?” she wrote. She also shared Amrita's reply and cheered for her saying, "My lovely AMU” with a heart emoji.

Malaika had also come out in support of her sister Amrita. She had written on Instagram, "You say it sis…. You are beautiful just the way you are…. N guys it’s so damn uncool to fat shame anyone…. Tch tch”.

As they say, 'friends that slay together, stay together.'