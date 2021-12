Rhea Kapoor threw a dinner party last night at her residence. It was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and others. It looked like it was a pre-Christmas dinner. The ladies were seen with boxes wrapped in golden wrapping paper. It seemed like they had got gifts for Rhea Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a boss lady in her black shirt and matching black pants. Karisma Kapoor chose a shimmering green dress for the same. Amrita Arora wore a jacket over what looks like shorts and a top. Malaika Arora kept it very simple. Masaba Gupta and Naina Sawhney were also there at the get-together. The ladies posed for a number of pictures together. The paparazzi has posted a video of Bebo and Amrita. Also Read - Move over Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding; Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s vacay is what perfect honeymoons are made of – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It looks like the ladies had a gala time sipping on some fine wine and canapes. Fans clubs of Kareena have shared the pics and inside videos. Take a look at how the girls enjoyed a night out... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Nora Fatehi’s OOPS moment caught on camera, Leaked inside video of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam)

The girl gang have been thick as thieves since a long time. Rhea Kapoor was the perfect hostess for her Veeres for life. Fans are wondering when Rhea Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will announce the second part of the movie. It surely looked like one fun night. Also Read - From Karisma Kapoor-Sanjay Kapur to Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya: 5 most EXPENSIVE celeb weddings that ended up in divorce