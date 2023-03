A social media influencer Freddy Birdy compared Bollywood stars to cities around the world. The particular post is going viral on Instagram. The influencer shared a post on his Instagram account comparing popular celebrities like and to cities. He also specified qualities of the cities that match to the actors. Freddy Birdy has earned prominence for his quirky humor and tried to beat the Monday Blues. His recent post caught and ’s attention as they reacted to being compared to Gstaad and Bangalore. Also Read - Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced by this young actress in Salman Khan film?

Freddy Birdy's post compares popular Bollywood stars compared Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, , , Neetu Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others to cities. He mentioned Shah Rukh Khan is Bombay - the city of dreams while Salman Khan is Delhi, the city of gyms and djinns. Further, the post compared Neetu Kapoor to Dubai as both are forever youthful, and is Bora Bora, exotic and distant. is Manali which is perennially cool and is like forever scorching Thai dessert.

Mr. Freddy Kareena Kapoor Khan to Gstaad, a town in Switzerland starting jet setting with her Nawab, both the coolest of the cool. The actress married to Saif Ali Khan nawab of the Pataudi family reacted to the post sharing it on her Instagram story and wrote "Have to agree with this". Kareena who returned from Africa vacation seemingly agreed to the comparison. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor too reacted to the post on being compared to Dubai. She dropped in heart and laughing emojis in the comment section.

Anushka Sharma and too took to their Instagram stories and reacted with a heart emoji. Mr. Birdy noted Anushka Sharma as Bangalore, real, lovely, beautiful, always the perfect mood and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park. While Arjun Kapoor is compared to Berlin, specifying qualities as solid and dependable.

Celebs such as - hardworking like Toronoto, Tara Sutaria, and others reacted in the comment section. Meanwhile, Instagram users extended the list by comparing other cities to celebs such as Tabu, , and . Tabu is Hyderabad, versatile and royal, Ranveer Sigh is Maldives, Boho and Chic, Sridevi is Rajasthan, mesmerizing and mysterious.