In general, Bollywood stars do pose with fans for pictures. There are many who never say no at least to kids. Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were seen outside their residence in Bandra. Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed in a checked shirt with flared denims while Karisma Kapoor wore a white oversized outfit. The ladies stopped momentarily for the paps. There was a little girl who came running seeing the ladies. But the actresses can be seen ignoring her and walking inside. It is obvious that they seemed to be in a rush. Take a look at the video...

This has not impressed netizens. People feel that the two could have given her a pic considering the enthusiasm with which she came running. A person commented, "Arrogant aunties.... woh bachchi picture click karane aayi thi. Bechari ko naraj kar diya," while someone else said, "Horrible horrible behavior, it costs nothing to take a pic. Gosh Kareena is still not nice." Another person wrote the child ran with so much love and it was disgusting to see such behaviour from the two women.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not new to getting such flak on social media. A video of her shouting at a driver had gone viral too. The actress is working on a couple of projects. There is a movie with Hansal Mehta and Sujoy Ghosh. Both of them are thrillers. The shoot of the Hansal Mehta movie happened in London while the other took place in Darjeeling. The Sujoy Ghosh movie is an adaptation of the Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Bollywood stars have been under immense scrutiny of late by general public.