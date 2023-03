Karisma Kapoor was almost ignored by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan at the NMACC launch as they arrived together. Bebo and Saif looked absolutely stunning and gave major royal couple vibes, and they looked so engrossed with each other and posing for the shutterbugs that they almost forgot to call Karisma along with them, and this was strongly noticed by the netizens, who are criticising Kareena and Saif for being so self-absorbed and ignorant towards Karisma. Also Read - Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh ka beta Aryan Khan to click with him as he walks away after posing with Suhana and Gauri [Watch video]

Watch the video of Karisma Kapoor gets badly ignored by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan almost at The Great Indian Musical event; netizens strongly react.

Karisma looked like a diva in black and gold ensemle, and fans are going gaga over her fashionista avatar. But talking about Bebo and Saif ignoring to pose to Karisma is something that you cannot digest, and it can be an honest mistake of the couple and it wasn't deliberate at all. Karisma, on the other hand, posed along with them and didn't feel left out at all, as she understood that the shutterbugs wanted them together, and hence even she chose to maintain the distance. There are many comments for Karisma from people who call her the most beautiful one and say she is a lone warrior, while others wonder why she chose to come with them; she would have been better off with them and could have ignored this unnecessary frenzy.

While later we see Lolo posing solo, and you just cannot get over her gorgeousness. Karisma is 48, and she is definitely defying her age. Karisma Kapoor was one of the most popular actresses in the 90s, and her image still captivates fans today. Karisma ka Karisma can never fade away. We love you, Bebo and Lolo.