Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan name their second son Jeh, confirms Randhir Kapoor

Months after welcoming their second son, and Saif Ali Khan have finally named their baby boy, Jeh. Grandfather confirmed that the couple and the family members finalised the name just a week ago.

"Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh. We finalised it about a week ago," Randhir told TOI. However, the couple is yet to reveal the face of their baby son to their fans who have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse since his birth.

Earlier, nana Randhir had accidentally leaked the first picture of Saifeena's second son on Instagram. He had uploaded a collage of two pictures of his grandson and quickly deleted it but not before his fans took a screenshot of it. The picture had sent the internet into frenzy.

In April, Kareena had posted a picture of Saif and elder son Taimur looking at their newborn son, but covered his face with a babyface emoji. "This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?" Kareena wrote as the caption on her post.

Kareena and Saif were blessed with the baby boy on February 21 this year, and have so far avoided sharing anything about the newborn in public, including his name or photo. The couple had welcomed their first child, son Taimur, in December 2016.

Meanwhile, Kareena has announce the launch of her book Pregnancy Bible. Recalling her journey as an author, she wrote, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies."

Kareena had announced conceiving her book Pregnancy Bible on Taimur's birthday in 2020.