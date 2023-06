Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, are unwinding in London, putting their busy schedules on halt. The couple is accompanied by their two adorable munchkins Taimur and Jeh. Kareena has been treating fans with glimpses of her vacation diaries on social media. And if that’s not enough, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan, who is also in London, has been dropping snippets of little Taimur and Jeh on Instagram, brightening up our day. Recently, Saba Ali Khan, shared another adorable snap, featuring Kareena Kapoor and Taimur. Needless to mention, the picture left us gushing at the mother-son duo. Also Read - Eid Al Adha 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and more actresses in white who look like Eid Ka Chand

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur share mother-son moment

"Mother and Son. Just perfect. Mahsha'Allah," read the caption. The picture captured Kareena Kapoor Khan sitting on a lush green lawn, with Taimur in her lap. The actress was dressed in casuals, wearing a simple white T-shirt and a pair of light-blue denim jeans. She sported a no-makeup look for the day out, and let her tresses open. Taimur donned a lime green shirt, teamed up with charcoal black joggers. While Kareena looked at her eldest son affectionately, Taimur gave out a mischievous smile.

Fans react to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur’s picture

Social media users reacted to Kareena and Taimur's photo in the comment section. While one of them called the duo "Adorable" another quipped, "What a beautiful pic." A third individual called Taimur, "junior Raj Kapoor." Others tirelessly dropped red heart emojis.

More pictures of Jeh and Taimur from their London vacation

The pictures of the Pataudi family do not end here. Not long ago, Saba Ali Khan added two more pictures to her Instagram timeline, featuring Taimur and Jeh. In the first click, we got a sneak peek of the two brothers raising their hands in amusement, looking nothing but cute. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu’s daughter Inaaya also made an appearance in the post, recreating the same pose. In the following click, 2-year-old Jeh won our hearts with his adorable smile, holding an orange.

Check the pictures here:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan visited BBC Earth Experience

While on their trip, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan visited the BBC Earth Experience. The Laal Singh Chadha actress shared a set of photos from their family outing at the venue. Taimur made a special appearance in one of the pictures, looking amazed at the artificial constellations. But it was Saif Ali Khan’s goofy expressions in a selfie, taken by Kareena, that stole the limelight away from his wife.